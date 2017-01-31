33, Doctor of Chiropractic

Lives in: Canton

Self portrait:

I think of myself as fun, outgoing and spontaneous. I believe chivalry is not dead.

Love lessons:

You can not force love or a relationship. Everything takes time to grow. When the time is right and with the right person, it will happen.

“Rocco is a fun-loving guy. He is always so energetic and upbeat. When people meet him, they feel like they have known him forever. Such a great guy and has a lot to offer. He loves helping others and is really great at what he does!”

—Jordann Milano, sister-in-law

Conversation starter:

The best starter is not being shy and going up to a lady and introducing yourself, pointing out a quality that caught my eye. “Hello my name is Rocco, you are _____? I had to come up and introduce myself. You have (a) beautiful ______.

Red flag:

When you’re on a date and the person is constantly on their phone (ie. texting, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat …)

Burning passions:

My career, any type of outdoor activities and hanging out with my family, friends and dog.

Who I admire most:

My father. He’s taught me that throughout life, you will have obstacles. No matter what is thrown in your path, good or bad, you have to keep pushing through, not letting anyone or anything hold you down. You can be successful if you put your mind to anything and work hard. I grew up seeing the way he cared not only for my brothers and I but the students and teachers in his class or district. I admire his ability to do what he does every day, caring for and giving others the best opportunity for their future. Throughout my life, he’s always there to lend a helping hand, advice or just listen. He is a big reason I found a career I love with the ability to help others.