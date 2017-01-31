28, Optometrist

Lives in: Canton

Self portrait:

I am very family oriented. I enjoy going out to fine restaurants. I love playing tennis and golf.

“Absolutely not. The only way you can learn is by experience.”

—KJ in response to regrets about past relationships

Love lessons:

You have to be able to give and take to make a relationship work.

Twitter classified:

A family-oriented woman between the ages of 22 and 30 who enjoys a great bottle of wine, fine dining, sports and sometimes quiet evenings at home.

Biggest obstacles:

Busy schedule and unfortunately most of my friends are already married.

Red flag:

A woman not interested in being a part of my whole family, as I am very close with my family.

Burning passions:

Love playing tennis as well as coaching. Very involved with martial arts. Also love traveling.

Who I admire most:

My father, because he has always been my role model as well as my best friend.