KJ Shaheen II
Most Eligible Singles
February '17

28, Optometrist
Lives in: Canton
Self portrait: I am very family oriented. I enjoy going out to fine restaurants. I love playing tennis and golf.

"Absolutely not. The only way you can learn is by experience." —KJ in response to regrets about past relationships

Love lessons: You have to be able to give and take to make a relationship work.

Twitter classified: A family-oriented woman between the ages of 22 and 30 who enjoys a great bottle of wine, fine dining, sports and sometimes quiet evenings at home.

Biggest obstacles: Busy schedule and unfortunately most of my friends are already married.

Red flag: A woman not interested in being a part of my whole family, as I am very close with my family.

Burning passions: Love playing tennis as well as coaching. Very involved with martial arts. Also love traveling.

Who I admire most: My father, because he has always been my role model as well as my best friend.

One Response
The Counselor January 31, 2017
Dr. Shaheen is a wonderful man, great doctor, and even better friend. Very deserving!