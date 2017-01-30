28, estimator/project manager, Coon Restoration and Sealants Inc.

Lives in: North Canton

Self portrait:

I enjoy staying active and going on adventures. Lounging around is fun at times, but my idea of a good day is full of activities! I like to “earn” my sleep! I don’t have a “type.” I’d rather someone be themselves, for better or for worse, than try to be something they are not in order to impress others. I am currently serving in the armed forces, and it is a passion that I value very deeply.

Love lessons:

You have to give as much as you want to get out of love.

Twitter classified:

Fun, loving, caring, sweet, outgoing, family-oriented, driven, genuine, easy to get along with. Looks definitely don’t hurt either!

“Kevin is Good-hearted, has a Good sense of humor and is Successful.”

—Patti Sears, mother

Biggest obstacles:

I am incredibly independent. I would love to meet someone who wanted to grow together, but also doesn’t lose touch of who they are as a person. I love me time as much as time together and would love to spend more time together than “me time.” But I have yet to meet the person who’s willing to grow together to find that sweet spot.

Red flag:

Lying/shadiness. Just be honest! We all have pasts… I don’t even have to know about specific details. But people who play games, lie and act shady just blow my mind. JUST BE YOURSELF.

Burning passions:

I love to be outside. Hunting, fishing, kayaking, running, riding my bike, snowboarding, hiking… You name it, I’ll at least try it! I love to read as well. I love to build things (wood furniture, lamps, random items that crop up in the mind!) when I have the time.

Who I admire most:

Mom. She’s the strongest person I’ve ever met in my entire life. She raised my brother and I alone and with such selflessness that I could never repay her. She continues to be one of my best friends.