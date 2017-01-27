32, second grade teacher, Jackson Local Schools

Lives in: Massillon

Self portrait:

Health and fitness are a big part of my life, and I hope to share this passion with my significant other one day. I love to travel and explore new places. I need a DQ Blizzard at least once a month or my life just won’t be complete!

Love lessons:

I’ve learned that you learn and grow from every relationship. Heartbreak definitely hasn’t gotten easier with age, but it has helped soften and strengthen me at the same time. It has shaped who I am, and it’s given me a clearer picture of what I’m looking for in a partner. Plus, I figure every relationship that hasn’t worked is just one step closer to the one that will.

“Jackie is the most selfless, genuine person you will meet. She pushes others to their boundaries to find themselves. She is always uplifting others and creating high expectations for herself and others. She is truly outgoing and has a caring heart.”

—Erin Johnson, friend

Twitter classified:

My ideal mate is grounded, loves his job, makes me laugh until I cry, goes on adventures and has a good heart.

Biggest obstacles:

I think two things come into play as obstacles for me. One being that I am an elementary teacher, so the majority of my coworkers are females, which makes meeting someone a bit harder. The other is that I feel like the area I currently live in is a family area, where a city is filled with more young professionals.

Conversation starter:

I usually like to ask if they could be or do anything in the world (no limits or restrictions), what would they be/do?

Red flag:

I think someone who doesn’t want children or marriage in their future is a red flag for me. I want to make sure we are on the same page for what we see in our future.

Dream vacation:

My dream vacation would be to go on a Great White diving expedition so I could be up close and personal with my favorite shark. I have been obsessed with great whites for quite some time now, and it’s at the top of my bucket list!