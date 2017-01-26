32, school counselor, Plain Local Schools

Lives in: Canton

Self portrait:

I am very family oriented. I love God. And I love to laugh.

Love lessons:

You don’t have to find love; you will attract love. You will attract the one who loves you! Love is an action word. People “Love” differently. Also live and let live.

Iman is an intelligent, compassionate, assertive, confident woman. She is a wonderful role model for the hundreds of young people she interacts with on a daily basis.”

—Kristi Blankenship, colleague

Twitter classified:

My future has been on my mind heavy lately. From my career all the way down to my family. I just want to be a great man… —tweet from my future husband

Biggest obstacles:

My location, unfortunately.

Conversation starter:

What are his musical artist interests, Netflix documentaries.

Red flag:

Conversations about things that show we have nothing in common.

Dream vacation:

A tour around the world—I want to see and experience all the beauty that has been created for us!