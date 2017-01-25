25, Lieutenant firefighter/paramedic at Osnaburg Township and firefighter/paramedic at Canton Township

Lives in: Canton

Self portrait:

I love to cook. There will never be enough blankets. I will always be honest with you.

Love lessons:

I have learned that we all experience love differently. It is important, in a relationship, for partners to understand and appreciate how one another feels love.

“Dane is fun, adventurous and charitable with his time and services. He also upholds the old-fashioned ideal of chivalry and enjoys taking care of his significant other.”

—Carly Whitsett, sister-in-law

Biggest obstacles:

Completely exposing your ideas and emotions to someone with the risk of rejection may hinder love. The fear of loss is the puppeteer of emotional withdraw.

Conversation starter:

Simply, a “Hello” with a nice smile while I introduce myself.

Red flag:

Dishonesty. It could destroy the strongest relationship.

Burning passions:

Spending countless hours on my motorcycle and woodworking in the garage always bring balance into my life. As well as spending an evening around a bonfire with friends while holding a full glass.

Who I admire most:

My mother—she is the strongest person I know.

Dream vacation:

My dream vacation is more a state of mind rather than a place. Living in a manner to where life doesn’t pass me by and fully appreciating all the events in my life. One continuous Staycation.