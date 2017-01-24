26, associate attorney, Tzangas Plakas Mannos Ltd.

Lives in: North Canton

Self portrait:

I have a good sense of humor and tend to surround myself with people who can make me laugh. My family and friends are the most important people in my life. I love to read—my genre of choice is crime fiction.

I try to live my life without regrets. Instead, I use my experiences—whether good or bad—as an opportunity to learn and grow.”

—Ashley in response to regrets about past relationships

Love lessons:

Before you can give your commitment and trust to another person, you have to first establish that trust and commitment to yourself.

Twitter classified:

An intelligent and confident man who takes his career and responsibilities seriously but knows how to keep things light.

Biggest obstacles:

Being new to Stark County, I haven’t had a chance to really put myself “out there” on the dating scene.

Red flag:

When I’m on a date with a guy and he can’t stop looking at his phone. If he doesn’t make time for you during dinner, he won’t make time for you during a relationship.

Burning passions:

Exploring new places. I’ve learned that you don’t always have to travel very far to experience something new. There might be an undiscovered gem right around the corner.

Dream vacation:

Any place where I can unwind and unplug—preferably somewhere warm and sunny.