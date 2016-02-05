There is a general school of thought that properly conducting oneself on a date is not something that needs to be “taught.” But an entire cottage industry begs to differ. While you might know that you shouldn’t curse your ex, honk the horn while sitting in the driveway or whip out a stack of bridal magazines on a first date, not everyone does.

In an interview with Match.com, Phineas Mollod and Jason Tesauro, co-authors of the books “The Modern Gentleman” and “The Modern Lover: A Playbook for Suitors, Spouses, and Ringless Carousers,” shared these tips:

• Avoid talking too much about yourself and particularly about work. The best first-date topics are leisure activities such as hobbies, travel, fitness, sports, etc.

• Don’t be afraid to exhibit old-school manners.

• Lunch can be an ideal first date because there’s usually a time limit involved; you’re usually dressed in work attire; and you tend to be more relaxed.

According to the School of Manners and Common Sense, the basic rules for a first date are the same for men and women:

• Don’t curse.

• Don’t get drunk.

• Don’t ask for a date without giving the other person adequate advance notice.

• Don’t be a braggart.

• Have an alternative plan for any date.

• Treat the other person with courtesy and respect, even if you’re communicating online.

• Be on time.

• Don’t lie. About anything.

• Don’t gossip.

• Once your invitation has been accepted, never stand up your date.

• Don’t abandon your date.

• Men, chivalry still works. Hold open doors for the woman, and see her to her door when the date ends.

• Women, allow your date to be chivalrous, but don’t expect or demand it.

• Avoid expressing strong opinions. Keep any humor clean.

• If you’re a smoker, ask before you light up.

Megan McLahan of Primer, an online magazine for post-college young men, offers this advice for modern dating:

• Don’t “high-five” or “fist-bump” your date.

• Don’t break it off with someone via text message.

• What a person who has been drinking says while on a date is not necessarily the truth. Sometimes, it’s just the alcohol talking.

• Don’t express your feelings by way of a phone text or a social media site.

• A lack of response to a text does not mean automatic rejection. Technology isn’t infallible, and people lead very busy lives.