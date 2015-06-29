Locals used to make the three-hour ride to Congress Lake Country Club in horse and buggy. Yes, three hours up Market Avenue on a dusty dirt road then. Congress Lake was called the Canton Outing Club. It is where people escaped on the weekends to enjoy the lake and scenery, since just after the Civil War.

Stark County’s oldest country club is tucked inside the northern edge of the county, adjacent to the picturesque 700-acre Quail Hollow State Park. The golf course, a tad more than 6,600 yards of rolling fairways and double-breaking greens, is much tougher than it looks. Ben Hogan called it the longest short course he ever had played.

Hogan so loved playing Congress Lake that he once told Jack Paar on “The Tonight Show” that if he could play only one course for the rest of his life, it would be Congress Lake. Hogan once played an exhibition at the course with Jimmy Demaret, Denny Shute and Joe Guysick. That was the summer of 1947.

Everyone knows Hogan, regarded as arguably the best American golfer in history. Demaret was the first player to win the Masters three times. Shute, a native Ohioan, won the 1933 British Open and consecutive PGA Championships in 1936 and ’37 for his three majors. Guysick was the Congress Lake club pro.

In 1896, the name was changed to Congress Lake Club. The member-owned club had William McKinley on its board of directors. McKinley would get the Republican nomination for president that same year. Some of the names will seem familiar to those who pay attention to movers and shakers in Stark County. John Dueber, Charles Duff, A. Dannemiller, George Spangler and Repository publisher W.H. Frease were members and directors.

The club has grown to 400 families, general manager Paul Showalter said. The country club may be one of the few left in the state that is still in the country. The average age at the club is about 52, with more and more 35-year-old married adults with children joining.

Congress Lake has a resortlike feel. Members enjoy use of the lake, a large swimming pool, boating, fishing and, of course, the 18-hole Donald Ross-designed course. Ross used the land he had so well that he never had to bring the lake into play on the course.

There are 85 properties on the course, and those who buy homes in Congress Lake must join the club. Members still come from Canton, and all over Stark and Summit counties mostly.

“We could handle about 50 more members, but we don’t want to have so many that you can’t use the facilities here,” Showalter said. “The atmosphere of our club is unpretentious. We’re not stuffy, by any means. This is kid-friendly.

“This is a relaxed, unpretentious resort in your backyard.”

Like on Father’s Day weekend—when the dads are finished playing golf, there is a boat-building contest using cardboard and duct tape.

“That gets to be pretty funny,” Showalter said.

And the golf—oh, the golf is so good. Congress Lake prides itself on having a no-tee-time system. Show up, and you’ll get on, which is a point of pride for a place that does about 10,000 member rounds a season.

This is not a blue-blood place, but we have some strong traditions that are important to our members who have been around. At the same time, this is a family atmosphere here.” —CONGRESS LAKE MEMBER TOM PERRY

“Course availability is a privilege of membership,” Showalter said.

Depending on the publication and year, Congress Lake’s 18-hole 6,604-yard course can be found ranked among the best in the country, and certainly Ohio. For good reason. Hogan used to call Congress the “longest short course you’ll ever play.” That’s because when Ross designed the course, he used the sloping terrain to make the course longer.

Jason Nussbaum is the head pro at the club, and veteran area pro Jay Spitale is the senior golf and teaching pro. Spitale, who admits he’s on the back nine of his career, believes Congress Lake is the perfect club at which to end his career when he’s ready.

“I started caddying here when I was a kid,” Spitale said. “Don’t tell anyone, but before that I would sneak on and play the course.”

Spitale tries to get out and play with members when he can. The practice facility just up the road from the first tee is second to none in the county.

“I’m the luckiest guy in our PGA section,” Spitale said. “The people here treat me like I’m family. When I pull into work every day, I say to myself I can’t believe I get to come to work at a place like this.”

During a round with Spitale, a couple of things became obvious. First, he still has his playing magic. Spitale doesn’t hit the ball as far as he once did, but he made pars, hit his iron shots close on a few holes to walk off with a birdie here and there. Second, Spitale is the kind of teaching pro who makes golf fun. If you can’t laugh at your own swing, whose can you? By the third hole, Spitale had fixed an awful 18-month-old duck hook in my game, had my tee shot ironed out so I was splitting Ross’s tight fairways at Congress. As much as Spitale fixed, he still has a competitive streak in him that wouldn’t allow him to give up a hole to me. He drained a 15-footer for a par on a hole and then watched me get the yips on a short putt that would have pushed the hole.

On this particular day, the wind off the lake made the course even more difficult. These are the

subtleties that turn this manageable course into a monster after 18 holes.

The member residents are down to earth. Many didn’t want their names used, because they enjoy the privacy of Congress Lake. The wife of a Fortune 500 executive was out pulling weeds and planting grass on the spring day About magazine stopped for a tour of the neighborhood.

“It’s a little slice of heaven when you drive through the gates,” member Tom Perry said. “This is not a blue-blood place, but we have some strong traditions that are important to our members who have been around. At the same time, this is a family atmosphere here.”