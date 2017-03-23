Americans have a long way to go when it comes to managing money. Americans across the country are struggling to stick with basic and healthy financial habits, such as saving, reducing debt or paying their bills on time. Here are some of the key areas in which Americans may be making costly mistakes:

1. NOT PAYING THEIR BILLS ON TIME

About one in five people have been more than 60 days late in paying their mortgage, credit card or other bills tracked on credit reports. The mistake can have huge implications for other aspects of your finances, potentially damaging your credit score.

2. CARRYING TOO MUCH CREDIT CARD DEBT

Some 63 percent of U.S. consumers use more than 30 percent of their revolving credit, according to research. Ignoring the guideline can cause damage to your credit score. The best approach to keeping your credit card debt in check is to pay the card off in full each month to avoid interest charges.

3. SPENDING TOO MUCH ON HOUSING

About 31 percent of U.S. homeowners were spending at least 30 percent of their income on monthly housing costs in 2014, according to a report. Among renters, 51 percent of them spent at least 30 percent of pay on housing costs that year. A common rule of thumb is to spend no more than a third of your take-home pay on housing to leave room for other financial goals.

4. LIVING OUTSIDE THEIR MEANS

Sixty percent of households said they spend more than their annual income, according to a study. That lack of cash can force consumers to turn to more costly options such as payday loans when unexpected costs come up.

5. TAPPING THEIR RETIREMENT ACCOUNTS EARLY

About 10.5 percent of Americans said they have taken a hardship withdrawal from their retirement accounts, according to a report. Some methods of accessing retirement funds, such as loans, need to be paid back with interest. But the move still still slow savers.

—Jonnelle Marte | The Washington Post