They are our visionaries, our elected officials, our mentors. They lead capital campaigns, advocate for the underserved, serve on our boards and speak out against injustice. They are leaders who have served our community in countless ways, large and small, for 30 years. And much of the legacy they have created is thanks in part to Leadership Stark County.

Beginning this month and continuing through the May issue, we are celebrating Leadership Stark County’s milestone anniversary by recognizing 30 of Leadership’s graduates in the pages of About. These “30 Faces of Leadership” typify all of the 1,200 Leadership Stark County graduates who are living the mission of commitment to our community. Read on for first-person accounts of how Leadership Stark County has helped this first collection of graduates prosper through the personal and professional development the program offers.

BETTY M. SMITH

Executive Director, EN-RICH-MENT

Signature Program, 19th Class

“The relationships are monumental. It is such a wonderful feeling to know there are folks out there you can call at practically any time and get a response, an answer, words of encouragement, etc. I’m in frequent touch with several of my classmates. I was a bit reluctant about taking the class but happy I did.”

BARBARA HAMMENTREE BENNETT, P.E., P.S.

Director of Administrative Services, Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

Signature Program, 3rd Class

“I served on boards through Leadership with many who were pillars of our community, great visionaries. It taught me how to run a meeting, to motivate individuals, to rely on but push your professional staff and to think out of the box. Most of all, it afforded me the opportunity to see how great things can be accomplished through commitment and collaboration.”

THOMAS EDWARD WEST

State Representative Elect 49th District

Signature Program, 8th Class

“The opportunity to work closely with a diverse group of people in a variety of disciplines made me understand much of who we are is a result of our experiences. And by learning from other’s experience, I am better able to relate to people I represent as an elected official.”

ELAYNE DUNLAP

Retired educator

Signature Program, 20th Class

“I gained a better understanding of the community in which I live. I learned that opportunities for service are ever present and the range of opportunities in which to serve is virtually limitless. I am inspired and more confident to stay active in my community to contribute to its greatness.”

SCOTT HAWS

Plain Township Trustee, Plain Township

Director of Operations, J. Bowers Construction

Signature Program, 20th Class

“Leadership made me significantly more aware of how much is actually happening behind the scenes to advance Stark County while simultaneously networking me with some of the best and brightest in Stark County. Leadership helped solidify my interest to pursue local office, which I have now served in for two terms!”

JOSEPH R. FRENCH

Chief Executive Officer, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health

Signature Program, 14th Class

“Leadership Stark County heightened my awareness and was a call to action. The program taught me to be a true servant leader. I learned to walk with those in need rather than doing things for them. My community involvement and growth as a leader had a direct correlation to my participation in Leadership. ”