They are our visionaries, our elected officials, our mentors. They lead capital campaigns, advocate for the underserved, serve on our boards and speak out against injustice. They are leaders who have served our community in countless ways, large and small, for 30 years. And much of the legacy they have created is thanks in part to Leadership Stark County.

Starting in January and continuing through the May issue, we are celebrating Leadership Stark County’s milestone anniversary by recognizing 30 of Leadership’s graduates in the pages of About. These “30 Faces of Leadership” typify all of the 1,200 Leadership Stark County graduates who are living the mission of commitment to our community. Read on for first-person accounts of how Leadership Stark County has helped this second collection of graduates prosper through the personal and professional development the program offers.

Katrina M. Barton

General Manager, Belden Village Mall

Signature Program, 21st Class and Government Academy 2013

Going through Leadership Stark County provided me with the ability to think on a much greater scale than my individual world or company’s perspective. I truly was inspired to move toward initiatives that would help the future of our community. Shortly after I was a part of Government Academy, I was elected to the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education. Being a part of this board allows me the ability to assist in finding ways to better our educational system and community.

Greg Luntz

Commercial Real Estate Agent for NAI Spring

Signature Program, 2nd Class

The character development, leadership training and networking that we all experienced during the year greatly increased my awareness and commitment of the importance of community involvement. Many of the relationships that were created then still play an important role in my professional and personal life today.

Kathy Catazaro-Perry

Mayor, City of Massillon

Signature Program, 23rd Class and Government Academy 2006

Leadership Stark County has allowed me the opportunity to have the knowledge of organizations, businesses and the great individuals we have throughout the county. We have so much to be proud of in this county!

Joel Daniel Harris

Executive Dreamer, TomTod Ideas

Signature Program, 26th Class

Leadership Stark County has served as a constant reminder to me of so much good that is present within our community. Constantly being exposed to the many people who are making it their life mission to enhance and grow this place we call home challenges us to figure out our part.

Shelley Schweitzer

Founder, SAS Organizing Solutions, LLC and Executive Director, Women’s Impact, Inc.

Signature Program, 4th Class

The people I met and connections I made, along with the information I learned about the community and about myself, has provided me tools that I apply each day of my life.

Lucia M. Pileggi

Private Banking Executive, Eastern Ohio Market, KeyBank

Signature Program, 26th Class

Leadership Stark County was one of the best investments of my time in understanding the needs in Stark County. While I am a native of Stark County who has worked here most of my career and has been active in our community, I thought I already knew all there was to know about Stark County. Leadership opened my eyes and exposed me to the entire county with all of its great assets and with its needs as well. The experience helped me focus on the areas in which I want to make an impact going forward. The connections and friendships formed are priceless.