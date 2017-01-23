Through September 15, 2017 Grand Entrance: Inaugural Pomp & Couture firstladies.org This is a celebratory exhibition of our country’s inauguration festivities featuring first ladies’ inaugural gowns and fashions throughout history. All tours are guided and are Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-0876.February 1, 11, 15, 23, 25, 27 Cleveland Cavaliers theqarena.com In the month of February, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times.February 2 Down to Earth Yoga starkparks.com Join Stark Parks for a relaxing hour of yoga overlooking Sippo Lake from 6 to 7 p.m. at Exploration Gateway Canalway Center. This is open to all fitness levels. No experience is required. Mats are available or bring your own. Registration is required, and payment is online only. The cost is $5.February 3 First Friday cantonartsdistrict.com First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District in Canton featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for February is Go Red.February 3-5 ‘Cinderella’ playersguildtheatre.com See the magic come alive at the Players Guild Theatre. “Cinderella” showtimes are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. EDITOR’S PICK Canton ChargeFebruary 3, 24, 26, 28 canton.dleague.nba.com Watch as the Canton Charge takes on the Grand Rapids Drive, Delaware 87ers, Maine Red Claws and Greensboro Swarm. The games are at 7 p.m. except for the February 26 game. It starts at 3 p.m. All games are at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices.February 3, 4, 10, 12, 28 Cleveland Monsters theqarena.com The Cleveland Monsters are at Quicken Loans Arena to play against the Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose and Grand Rapids Griffins. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. February 4 2017 Bridal Show theqarena.com Wedding bells will be ringing at the popular Bridal Show at Quicken Loans Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 in advance and $6 at the door.February 4 Friends of the Library Book Sale scdlmainfol.org The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main library.February 4 Do the Mu! massillonmuseum.org Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in between noon and 2 p.m. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for February is Chinese New Year Kites with Diane Gibson.February 4 The Snow Maiden uakron.edu/ej/events Magical fairies, playful animals, a mysterious queen and a charming little girl made of snow come to life at EJ Thomas Hall. The delightful ballet by The University of Akron Dance Institute features splendidly costumed performers and a beautiful score by Tchaikovsky and Glazunov. See the performance at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and students with ID and $15 for parent voucher. February 7 Bistro Flights & Bites gervasivineyard.com One of Gervasi’s wine experts will lead guests through each wine and food pairing in a fun and interactive experience in the Balconatta. Reservations are recommended for dining. Enjoy three wines paired with three appetizer bites. The cost is $16 per person for each session, with sessions at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.February 9 “American Made” Tour with Lee Brice and Justin Moore cantonciviccenter.com Lee Brice and Justin Moore, two of country music’s most dynamic performers, will ring in 2017 with their co-headlined “American Made” tour. The tour stops at the Canton Memorial Civic Center at 7 p.m. William Michael Morgan rounds out the tour. Tickets are $34.75, $52.75 and $62.75. Additional fees may apply. EDITOR’S PICK Date nightFebruary 10 starkparks.com Leave the kids at home and get out for a date night to remember at Animals in Love. Explore the crazy things that animals do to find love, play a Wildlife Match Game, and enjoy dessert with your sweetheart at Exploration Gateway Room A. The event is from 7 to 9 p.m., and it’s free.February 10 Bill Engvall akroncivic.com Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. See him at the Akron Civic Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35, $49 and $59. EDITOR’S PICK Cross Country Skiing BasicsFebruary 11 starkparks.com Learn about cross country ski equipment, basic technique and safety. Then practice in the snow around Quail Hollow Park. The cost is $12 per participant for equipment rental. Rental fees will be collected by Quail Hollow Park the morning of the program. Only cash or check will be accepted. The program is weather dependent, and registered participants will be contacted prior to the program. Preregistration is required with a minimum of 10 participants. This is for ages 12 and older. Meet at Quail Hollow Park Manor House at 9 a.m. for the two-hour event.February 11 Addicted to Love fieldcrestestate.com Grab your best friend, your soulmate, your main squeeze or your special spouse and come to Fieldcrest Estate for the evening. Check the site for more information.February 11 The Speedbumps cantonpalacetheatre.org The Canton Symphony Orchestra presents the Kent-based band, The Speedbumps. This concert will feature plenty of old favorites from their previous albums as well as new ones that are yet to be released. See them at the Canton Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 to $33.February 13 ConverZations cantonsymphony.org Bring your lunch and join the free ConverZation on various topics related to music. The Canton Symphony Orchestra provides coffee and light desserts. A representative from the Cleveland International Piano Competition will enlighten you on the competition and the journey there. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. February 14 CMA Uncorked: Valentine’s Day Couples Starry Night cantonart.org Back by popular demand! Come enjoy wine, music and your Valentine’s date while creating a personal masterpiece for two. Finished paintings look great individually or together. You’ll be guided step-by-step through re-creating this painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.” The cost is $35, and materials, wine and refreshments are included in the price. This event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. You must be 21 or older to register.February 15 Woodcarving Get-together starkparks.com Learn a relaxing, low-cost hobby or meet other people who share your interest. Master woodcarvers will share their expertise with you. Woodcarving materials will be provided for beginners. Additional wood blanks may be available for purchase. This is for ages 10 and older. The event is free and runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Science Lab at Exploration Gateway. EDITOR’S PICK Meet author Terry McMillanFebruary 15 cantonpalacetheatre.org The Stark County District Library presents New York Times bestselling author Terry McMillan. She is best known for “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.” At this event, she will discuss and sign her new book, “I Almost Forgot About You.” This event is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre and is free, but reservations are available through the Stark County District Library site.February 16 State Dinner mckinleymuseum.org You are cordially invited to a State Dinner hosted by President William McKinley in the Keller Gallery of the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum from 6 to 8:25 p.m. Enjoy a cocktail hour featuring a meet and greet with President McKinley, catered dinner in the Keller Gallery and remarks from the president based on authentic historical speeches. The cost is $45 per person. Prepaid reservation is required. Call 330-455-7043.February 16 Switchfoot and Relient K houseofblues.com See both of these bands at House of Blues in Cleveland. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. This event is general admission, standing room only with reserved seats in the balcony. Ticket prices are $32.50 to $40. This is a co-headlining tour. Switchfoot and Relient K will alternate closing the show. Check with the venue the day of the show for scheduled order. February 20 Presidents’ Day activities mckinleymuseum.org The Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum will celebrate Presidents’ Day with activities throughout the day. There will be McKinley Gallery focus tours celebrating Canton’s own President William McKinley at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meet and greet President McKinley at noon and 2 p.m. In Discover World, experience exciting animal and science shows. Regular admission will be charged.February 21 The Crush House Flights & Bites gervasivineyard.com One of Gervasi’s WSET trained staff members will lead guests through each wine and food pairing in a fun and interactive experience in one of the private rooms at the Crush House. Make it an evening and stay for dinner afterward. The cost is $16 per person for each session, with sessions at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. Tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. February 23 Menopause: The Musical cantonpalacetheatre.org Grab your girlfriends and get ready for a night of laughs! This hilarious musical parody is staged to classic tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $42 or $46.February 24 Eric Church theqarena.com Eric Church is coming to Quicken Loans Arena. See him at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $89 with an additional $3 facility fee.February 24-26, March 3-5, 10-12 Sister Act playersguildtheatre.com See “Sister Act” at the Players Guild Theatre at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Check the site for ticket prices. February 25 Murder Mystery Dinner bucketlistadventurecompanyohio.com Join Bucket List Adventure Company and take the Adventure Bus to one of the best murder mystery shows in Ohio. The Adventure Bus will leave Canton at 4:15 p.m. and arrive back at approximately 10:30 p.m. The price includes round trip travel from Canton to Cleveland, Bucket List T-shirt, full dinner and show at the Hilton Garden Inn Cleveland and a donut. Check the site for more details.February 25 MasterWorks Concert—Passionate Piano cantonsymphony.org The rarely performed “Overture to The Yellow Princess” by Saint-Saëns will open the program which will also feature the 2016 winner of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, Nikita Mndoyants. Canton Symphony will be one of the first local orchestras to feature the competition winner. Completing the program is Sibelius’ “Symphony No. 5.” Enjoy the performance at 8 p.m. at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall.February 26 Gervasi’s Second annual Winter Crawl 2017 gervasivineyard.com Head to Gervasi Vineyard for a winter wine and beer crawl. Making your way to all four stops and select a beer or wine taste and a bite from each stop. All tickets are pre-sold and are $29 per person. Tickets include one beer or wine along with a bite at four stops, Gervasi logo glass, winery tour (available at the Crush House stop from noon to 2 p.m.), 20 percent off discount with completed passport. February 26 Ariana Grande theqarena.com Ariana Grande will be at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:30 p.m. as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour. Little Mix And Victoria Monet also will be performing. Tickets start at $29.95 with an additional $3 facility fee.February 27 Legacy Lecture: Lincoln Series firstladies.org The panelists include Dr. Stacy Pratt McDermott, Jason Emerson, James Still and Alexandria Wood. The cost is $45 for members, $50 for nonmembers and $35 for students with a valid student ID. The cost includes continental breakfast and lunch. The event begins at 9 a.m. Call for reservations 330-452-0876, ext. 307.