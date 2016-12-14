Sons of Italy

At the Ben V. Marconi Lodge #1628, Order Sons of Italy in America commemorated its 100th anniversary this year. Even though the group has had several name changes in the last 100 years, it continues to thrive. Its longevity was confirmed by the attendance of the Lodge’s four Purple Aster award winners, five living past presidents and more than 400 celebrants at the evening-long festive dinner and dance. The nonprofit fraternal society focuses on protecting its heritage, granting scholarships and supporting research for autism, Cooley’s anemia and Alzheimer’s disease.