Ladies Luncheon

The Early Childhood Resource Center hosted a “Ladies Luncheon for Moms Who Like To Learn In Style” at 91 Wood Fired Oven in Jackson Township. The event featured Dr. Kristine Turko presenting the “Evolving Masterpiece: Brain Development and Behavior of Young Children.” The goal of the nonprofit Early Childhood Resource Center is to give parents the knowledge and confidence to guide their children as they develop, learn and thrive. Board members Amanda Kendle and Jennifer Deuble with Mandy Keller and Sandy Turner organized this benefit and informative luncheon.