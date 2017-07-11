Angel Auction

Guests spent an evening under the big top as the Canton Memorial Civic Center was transformed into a whimsical circus extraordinaire. On May 12, more than 470 guests celebrated the 48th annual Angel Auction—Cirque Des Angels: Angels Soar. The event broke a record, raising more than $530,000 in net revenue to support the Women’s Board’s $5 million pledge to the Aultman Cancer Center. Chairs for the event were Sandy Doll and Gulkesh Gill.