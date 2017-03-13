Meals on Wheels Main Event Fundraiser

Attendees rolled the dice, took a chance and made a move to end hunger at the fifth Annual Main Event Fundraiser. Meals on Wheels of Stark and Wayne counties held the event at the Alex D. Krassas Center in Canton. More than $125,000 was raised to benefit Meals on Wheels clients. Kenan Advantage Group, Inc. was recognized for its dedication to Meals on Wheels. Volunteer honoree Margaret Fowler also was recognized for more than 30 years of volunteer work.