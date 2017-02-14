Harvest in Harmony

The Massillon Woman’s Club sponsored its annual Autumn Luncheon fundraiser in October. Entitled “Harvest in Harmony,” the event was held at the historically significant Five Oaks Mansion in Massillon which was built in the late 1800s. The luncheon included musical entertainment by vocalist Henry J. Konczak and pianist David Schmoll, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, a prize raffle, cranberry-apple punch, colorful fall decorations and a delectable lunch that included homemade pecan rolls. Chaired by Debbie Beck Smith and co-chaired by Nancy Merryman, the event’s proceeds benefit the preservation and restoration of the Five Oaks Mansion, home of the Massillon Woman’s Club.