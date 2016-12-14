gARTen of eARThly Delights

The gARTen of eARThly Delights, Canton Museum of Art’s premier fundraiser presented by the Canton HeART Guild, exceeded all expectations. A sold-out crowd celebrated on the rooftop of the Cultural Center with mesmerizing entertainment and decor inspired by the famous Hieronymus Bosch painting, The Garden of Earthly Delights. Mermaids, a snake charmer and stilt walkers were just some of the surprises that awaited guests. In addition to being one of the most talked about parties of the summer, gARTen of eARThly Delights raised thousands of dollars for the museum’s exhibitions and education programming.