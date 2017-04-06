FA Uncorked About Staff April 6, 2017 April '17, About Arts & Entertainment, Snapshots 24 A unique program titled “FA Uncorked” was held at the Canton Museum of Art and sparked the creative spirit in all participants. Sponsored by Canton Fine Arts Associates, “FA Uncorked” was conducted by Erica Emerson, education manager of the Canton Museum of Art. Emerson led guests with step-by-step instructions in the creation of their paintings. Wine, snacks and all painting supplies were included.Tell us what you think... Cancel reply