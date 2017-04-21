Free exhibit opening—Mom, what’s that?—Many items that used to be commonplace are now quaint nods to the past. You might remember them, but do your kids know what they are? This exhibition will feature artifacts from the late 20th century, such as rotary phones, typewriters, VCRs and lots more! The exhibit opening is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 26, and it’s free. The exhibit will be on view until September 3 at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. mckinleymuseum.org





Through May 28

Art in Bloom

beechcreekgardens.com

This spring flower and art exhibit features various movements of the arts nestled with thousands of beautiful eye-popping flowers and plants resulting in a "horticultural art gallery" of color and fragrance. See the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance. Admission is $5. Children younger than 2 get in free, and members get in free. Through July 23

Avatars: Relics from the Future

Avatars: Relics from the Future

cantonart.org

AVATARS: Relics from the Future will take audiences on an artistic excavation of mighty entities such as mummies and totems extracted from the innovative ceramic studio of Gary Spinosa. The figurative works in “AVATARS” combine human, animal and architectural forms. See the exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art. Through September 15, 2017

Grand Entrance: Inaugural Pomp & Couture

firstladies.org

This is a celebratory exhibition of our country’s inauguration festivities featuring first ladies’ inaugural gowns and fashions throughout history. All tours are guided and include both the changing exhibits at the Education & Research Center and the Saxton McKinley House of the National First Ladies’ Library. Tours are Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-0876. May 1-4

“Fun, fitness & the First Garden”

firstladies.org

The National First Ladies’ Library, in partnership with Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park, is offering an all-day field trip to school groups with a focus on history, health and the environment. This event is free and is for groups of at least 18 children in kindergarten through fifth grade. It starts at 10 a.m. For more information and to make reservations, call 330-452-0876, ext. 307.

May 2

Spring Wine-Pairing Dinner

gervasivineyard.com

Enjoy an exclusive dining experience at Gervasi Vineyard, as the wine steward leads you through the selection of Gervasi wines in The Bistro. The wines are paired with a five-course gourmet meal created by executive chef Jerry Risner. Guests will dine together. The cost is $80 per person for GV club members and $90 per person for nonmembers. The price includes food, wine and a service charge. Register online. May 3

Classic Lit Book Club

starklibrary.org

Enjoy lively discussions with others of some of the most intriguing books ever written. The book for May is “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Arthur Conan Doyle. The book club meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the North Branch of the Stark County District Library.

May 3

Woodcarving Get-Together

starkparks.com

Learn a relaxing, low-cost new hobby or meet other people that share your interest of woodcarving. Master woodcarvers will share their expertise with you. Materials will be provided for beginners. Additional wood blanks may be available for purchase. This is for ages 10 and older. This event is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the science lab at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. May 3, 17, 31

Downtown Classics

cantonsymphony.org

Enjoy performances by small ensembles of Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians in the laid-back casual atmosphere of your favorite downtown Canton hot spots. It’s a combination of classic venues, classic food and classic music. Seating is first come, first served. There is no cover charge. The performance is at 7 p.m. at Picciano’s Martini Lounge on May 3, at 7 p.m. at Grapes in a Glass on May 17 and at 7 p.m. at the Canton Chophouse on May 31. May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Free Live Trivia

maizevalley.com

Do you like trivia? Are you one of those people who stores all sorts of tidbits and facts in your brain? Do you like to play games? Do you like to drink wine or beer? Then come out to Maize Valley for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Sign up and play one or both rounds, play as an individual or gather some friends and play as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. If you want, you even can join the league for chances to win even more prizes.





EDITOR’S PICK Gardening Series: Getting the Utmost from Your Compost May 4

starkparks.com

From kitchen scraps to garden waste, anyone can create black gold, also known as compost. You’ll learn about the science behind the magic that happens in the compost pile, and you can decide which of the many techniques works best for you. This event is for adults and is from 6 to 7 p.m. at Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. This event is free, but you must register. May 5

Stark Mini Maker Faire

starklibrary.org

Part science fair, part county fair, part something entirely new, Maker Faire is a family-friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food and sustainability. This is at the Stark County District Library atrium from 2 to 8 p.m. May 5

First Friday

cantonartsdistrict.com

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District in Canton featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for May is Make Peace May. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “The Princess Bride.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. May 5

White Buffalo Woman

buzzbinshop.com

See White Buffalo Woman at Buzzbin Shop in downtown Canton at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. This is a free show. May 6

Artful Expressions

hartvillemarketplace.com

Artful Expressions is a family-geared event that features more than 100 pieces of student art on display, free make-and-take stations and live art demonstrations throughout the event. The event is all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hartville MarketPlace. May 6

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

scdlmainfol.org

The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. Hardback books, CDs, DVDs and videos are $1, paperbacks and children’s books are 50 cents, and magazines are 25 cents.

May 6

Steeped in Magic: Fairy Garden Tea & Takeaway

fieldcrestestate.com

Choose from three sizes of fairy gardens to make and take. Enjoy a tea party while hearing about fairy legends and lore from a fairy garden expert at Fieldcrest Estate. Check the site for more details. May 6

Do the Mu!

massillonmuseum.org

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in anytime between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free for all ages. The theme for May is Mother’s Day Pop-Up Cards with Gary Spangler. May 6

Walsh Women’s Committee Kentucky Derby Party

walsh.edu

Join the Walsh University Women’s Committee for the Best Derby Party in Town! The party will feature food stations, music by Ryan Humbert, real-time race betting, a hat contest, raffle and silent auction. The party begins at 4 p.m. at Brookside Country Club. For more information, call 330-490-7111. May 6, 7

Ballet Theatre of Ohio presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’

akroncivic.com

Ballet Theatre of Ohio invites you to follow the yellow brick road to the Akron Civic Theatre to see “The Wizard of Oz.” Performances are at 2 p.m. both days and at 7 p.m. May 6. Tickets are $28 and $36. May 6, 7

26th Annual Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show

cantonpalacetheatre.org

The 26th annual Comedy, Magic and Illusion Show, also known as the “Battle of Magicians,” returns to the Canton Palace Theatre starting at 8 p.m. May 6 and at 2 p.m. May 7. Doors open an hour before the shows start. Tickets are $25 and $30. May 7

Wearable Art: Felt Jewelry Workshop

cantonart.org

In this beginners workshop, learn how to transform loose wool fiber, silk threads and yarns into beautiful beads and baubles, just in time for Mother’s Day. You will learn to make multicolored beads and felt cords. And you’ll learn how to put them all together to create beautiful, contemporary felt jewelry, such as necklaces, bracelets, cuffs and pins. This workshop is from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. The cost is $70 for nonmembers and $56 for members. All materials are included in the cost.





May 12

Jason Aldean, Chris Young and Kane Brown

clevelandampitheater.com

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

playersguildtheatre.com

See Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at the Players Guild Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $27 for adults, $19 for juniors and $24 for seniors. There is an additional fee on all tickets. Couches are $75, and you must purchase both seats. For more information, visit the site. May 13

Benefit Concert with Jim Brickman

cantonsymphony.org

Head to Umstattd Performing Arts Hall from 7:30 to 10 p.m. for a benefit concert with Jim Brickman. For one very special night, Jim Brickman will return to Canton for a benefit performance with the Canton Symphony Orchestra. This concert begins with the generosity of the CSO musicians, who are donating their services for the rehearsal and performance. Concert proceeds will support the Canton Symphony Orchestra Endowment—ensuring the future of Stark County’s flagship arts organization. The concert will feature many of Brickman’s famous works including “Hero’s Dream,” “The Gift,” “Night Rain,” “Barcelona,” and many more! Tickets range from $20 to $60. May 13

Red Hot Chili Peppers

theqarena.com

See the Red Hot Chili Peppers with special guest Irontom and opening act Jack Irons at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $99 with an additional $3 facility fee.

May 14

Mother’s Day Breakfast Along the Cuyahoga

cvsr.com

Start your Mother’s Day off with a delicious four-course breakfast while you ride the rails through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. As you ride the rails through this continuous round trip, you will be served a delicious breakfast catered by Creekside Restaurant of Brecksville. The ride is from 10 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., and it departs from Rockside Station. Tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children ages 3 to 12. May 14

Mother’s Day Grand Buffet

fieldcrestestate.com

Enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner choices plus muffins, bagels, pies, cakes, cookies, mousse and a full-service bar at the Mother’s Day Grand Buffet at Fieldcrest Estate. Make reservations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. by visiting the site or calling 330-966-2222. The cost is $19.95 for adults, $9 for children 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 4. May 16

Art Uncorked: Blue Nude

cantonart.org

Come enjoy wine, music and friends while creating a personal masterpiece at the Canton Museum of Art from 6 to 8 p.m. Erica Emerson will instruct you step-by-step through re-creating this month’s featured painting, Blue Nude. The $35 cost includes materials, wine and refreshments. You must be 21 or older to register. EDITOR’S PICK Vintner’s Dinner May 18

maizevalley.com

Vintner’s Dinners are culinary adventures that pair handcrafted Maize Valley wines with a five-course homegrown meal. New this year is the Vintner’s Dinner Passport Series that takes you on a culinary tour of the world. Each month focuses on a different region of the world. Each Vintner dinner guest will receive a passport–collect a stamp at each dinner you attend. As you collect stamps, Maize Valley will give you gifts designed to enhance your travels. The theme for May is India. The dinner is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $40 per guest including tax and gratuity, though certain dinners may cost more. Make sure to reserve your space online. May 19

“The Sounds of Broadway”

Join Canton Fine Arts Associates, Inc. for a show-stopping evening as Meyers Lake Dinner Theatre presents hits from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Cats,” “South Pacific” and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit programs of the Canton Fine Arts Associates, Inc. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Meyers Lake Moonlight Ballroom. The cost is $34. Group rates are available. For reservations, call 330-327-2087 or 330-209-1863. May 19-21, 26-28

Fun Home

northcantonplayhouse.com

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist

Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. “Fun Home” is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Performances are at 8 p.m. all days and at 2:30 p.m. May 21 and 28. Check the site for ticket prices.

