

Through September 15, 2017

Grand Entrance: Inaugural Pomp & Couture

firstladies.org

This is a celebratory exhibition of our country's inauguration festivities featuring First Ladies' inaugural gowns and fashions throughout history. All tours are guided and are Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-0876.

January 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Sunday Morning Yoga

www.docks.beer

Head to Royal Docks Brewing Co. for $5 yoga. Enjoy an hour-long yoga session with Yoga Plus Brew. Join Kristie and the group for an all-level yoga this Sunday morning. There is no pre-book required for this series of yoga classes. They will be on site every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. January 2, 4, 21, 25, 27, 29

Cleveland Cavaliers

theqarena.com

Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers battle it out on the court. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. January 6-8, 12-15

Disney On Ice Presents Follow Your Heart

theqarena.com

Bring your kids to Quicken Loans Arena for Disney On Ice. Enjoy the deep-sea adventure featuring Dory. There are multiple showtimes. Tickets start at $17, plus a $3 facility fee. January 7

Friends of the Stark County District Library Book Sale

scdlmainfol.org

The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. This is a bag day, which means that you can fill your first bag for $4, the second bag for $3 and all subsequent bags for $2. January 7

Do the Mu!

massillonmuseum.org

Drop in at the Massillon Museum anytime between noon and 2 p.m. for an art or history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration required, and it’s free for all ages. January 9

ConverZations—Naughty but Nice: Backstory of the Waltz

cantonsymphony.org

Bring your lunch and join the ConverZation on the backstory of the waltz. M.J. Albacete will be the speaker. The Canton Symphony Orchestra will provide coffee and light desserts. This event is free.





January 11

SymphonyLand: String Trio

cantonsymphony.org

Each trio performance is programmed around a bilingual (English/Spanish) children's story book and features a different instrument family performing traditional orchestral repertoire. SymphonyLand performances are open to the public as well as school groups. This event is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Zimmermann Symphony Center.

EDITOR’S PICK Winter Movie Night January 13

starklibrary.org

Head to the Perry Sippo Branch Library from 6 to 9 p.m. to see “Finding Dory.” Make sure to bring a comfy chair or blankets. There will be activities before the movie. This event is in conjunction with Stark Parks. January 13-15, 20-22, 27-29

Les Miserables: Student Edition

northcantonplayhouse.com

In 19th century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment but finds nothing but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert. This school edition features actors ages 13 to 18. See it at the North Canton Playhouse. Tickets are $15. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

January 17

CMA Uncorked: O’Keeffe Flower

cantonart.org

The Canton Museum of Art artist will make painting easy and fun by instructing you step-by-step through re-creating the painting, O’Keeffe Flower. The cost is $35 and includes materials, wine and refreshments. You must be 21 or older to register. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. EDITOR’S PICK The Best of Italy Wine Review January 17

gervasivineyard.com

Gervasi winemaker Andy Codispoti will share some of the best Italian wines, and Crush House chef de Cuisine Marsha Sommers will create delicious food pairings for the Best of Italy Wine Review. The event is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Villa Grande at Gervasi Vineyard. The cost is $60. January 18, 20, 26, 28

Cleveland Monsters

theqarena.com

The Cleveland Monsters are at Quicken Loans Arena to play against the Rockford Icehouse and Chicago Wolves. All games start at 7 p.m. Check the site for ticket prices.







January 19

Grape Possibilities Wine Tasting & Silent Auction

Held at the Canton Memorial Civic Center, Grape Possibilities features a selection of wines. The pre-tasting offers more exclusive wines. There also will be hors d'oeuvres and carving stations, gourmet cheeses and live music. A 50/50 drawing and a silent auction conclude the evening. The pre-tasting for platinum ticket holders starts at 5:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Regular admission is $50, and platinum tickets are $75. All guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Soup at Six—Moving the president

mckinleymuseum.org

This evening begins with a signature soup, fresh baked bread, drinks and dessert. Then sit back and enjoy Moving the President presented by Christopher Kenney, director of education at the Wm. McKinley Presidential Library & Museum. This illustrated program chronicles the history of presidential transportation. The program begins at 6 p.m. The cost is $15. Pre-paid reservations are required. Call 330-455-7043. January 20-22, 27-29, February 3-5

‘Cinderella’

playersguildtheatre.com

See the magic come alive at the Players Guild Theatre. “Cinderella” showtimes are at 7 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. EDITOR’S PICK WWE Live! January 22

cantonciviccenter.com

See your favorite RAW Superstars in action live at 7 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, United States Champion Roman Reigns, Rusev, Seth Rollins, New Day, Enzo & Big Cass, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte and many more are scheduled to be there. Tickets range from $15 to $100. January 23

WWE Raw

theqarena.com

See your favorite RAW Superstars at 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, United States Champion Roman Reigns, Rusev, Seth Rollins, New Day, Enzo & Big Cass, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte and many more are scheduled to be there. Tickets range from $20 to $125, with an additional $3 facility fee. January 25, 28, 31

Canton Charge

canton.dleague.nba.com

Watch as the Canton Charge takes on the Maine Red Claws, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and Raptors 905. The games are at 11 a.m. January 25 and 7 p.m. January 28 and 31 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Check the site for ticket prices.

