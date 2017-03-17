Free Live Trivia: Do you like trivia? Do you enjoy drinking wine or beer? Then come out to Maize Valley for Sporcle Live Trivia. This free event will have two rounds of trivia, one starting at 6:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. April 6, 13, 20 and 27. Sign up and play one or both rounds. Play as an individual or gather some friends and play as a team. There is no cost to play, and there are prizes awarded to the winner of each round. If you want, you even can join the league for chances to win even more prizes. maizevalley.com



Through September 15, 2017

Grand Entrance: Inaugural Pomp & Couture

firstladies.org

This is a celebratory exhibition of our country’s inauguration festivities featuring first ladies’ inaugural gowns and fashions throughout history. All tours are guided and include both the changing exhibits at the Education & Research Center and the Saxton McKinley House of the National First Ladies’ Library. Tours are Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-0876. Through September 15, 2017This is a celebratory exhibition of our country’s inauguration festivities featuring first ladies’ inaugural gowns and fashions throughout history. All tours are guided and include both the changing exhibits at the Education & Research Center and the Saxton McKinley House of the National First Ladies’ Library. Tours are Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 330-452-0876. March 31-April 2, 7-9, 14, 15

“Cabaret”

playersguildtheatre.com

See performances of “Cabaret” at the Players Guild Theatre. Showtimes are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. There is an additional performance at 2 p.m. April 15. Check the site for more info, including ticket prices. EDITOR’S PICK Three Stooges Film Fest April 1

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Head to the Canton Palace Theatre for a collection of four Three Stooges film shorts, and join in the Curly Shuffle competition during intermission. Featured short films to be announced. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the films will play from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $6, and tickets also will be available at the door. April 1

Friends of the Library Book Sale

scdlmainfol.org

The Friends of the Stark County District Library is having a book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the north end of the main library parking lot and in the McKinley Room in the main library. April 1

Zoar Opening Day

historiczoarvillage.com

Historic Zoar Village will open for the season from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour historic buildings, including town hall, the garden house, the bakery and more. Enjoy historical demonstrations and engage with costumed guides to learn about Separatist life in the 1800s. April 1

Do the Mu!

massillonmuseum.org

Do the Mu! is the first Saturday of every month. Drop in at the Massillon Museum anytime between noon and 2 p.m. for a different art and history workshop taught by local artists or museum staff. No registration is required, and it’s free. April 2

“The Sound of Music”

cantonpalacetheatre.org

“The Sound of Music” is the story of a woman who leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a naval officer widower. The showing is part of the yearlong celebration of the 90th anniversary of the Canton Palace Theatre. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the film starts at 2 p.m. Admission is $0.90, and tickets will be sold at the door starting at 1 p.m. April 2, 4, 7, 12

Cleveland Cavaliers

theqarena.com

In the month of April, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. Check the site for ticket prices and tip-off times. April 4

Flights & Bites at The Bistro

gervasivineyard.com

Enjoy three wines paired with three appetizer bites at The Bistro at Gervasi Vineyard. A wine expert will lead guests through each wine and food pairing. Sessions are at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. The cost is $16 per person, per session. Gratuity is not included, and tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable. April 4

Simple Plan

houseofblues.com

See Simple Plan live in concert at 7 p.m. at House of Blues in Cleveland. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30.50 to $40.50. April 5

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey

theqarena.com

See Lionel Richie in concert with very special guest Mariah Carey. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95.

EDITOR’S PICK Gardening Series: The Edible Bramble Landscape—Raspberries! April 6

starkparks.com

Join master gardener volunteer Traci Singree to learn about the care, control and pest management of growing raspberries. Raspberries are relatively easy to grow and—with proper care—can bear fruit indefinitely. There are two types of raspberries, both with their own specific requirements for growing. This free event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park. Make sure to register online. April 6

Keynote Address and Q&A

massillonmuseum.org

Costume historian Bobi Garland believes that how we dress is a powerful language that communicates who we are as individuals. Come hear Garland discuss her work with costume designer Mary Zophres on the 2010 “True Grit” film project. This event will be from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre in Massillon. For more information, call 330-833-4061.





EDITOR’S PICK Trace Adkins presented by Latshaw Productions April 6

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Trace Adkins’ trademark baritone has powered countless hits to the top of the charts and sold more than 10 million albums, cumulatively. See him from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. There are two packages to choose from, including a meet and greet package and VIP tour package. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $245. April 6

Kosi with Saxy Rob

buzzbinshop.com

Head to Buzzbin Shop to see Kosi with Saxy Rob. The special two-hour performance starts at 9 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. This event is free and is for adults 18 and older.

EDITOR’S PICK Downtown Classics April 6, 20

cantonsymphony.org

Enjoy performances by small ensembles of Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians in the laid-back, casual atmosphere of your favorite downtown Canton hot spots. It’s a combination of classic venues, classic food and classic music. Seating is first come, first served. There is no cover charge. The performance is at 6 p.m. at Cultured Coffee & Waffles on April 6 and at 7 p.m. at The Conestoga Grill on April 20. April 7

First Friday

cantonartsdistrict.com

First Friday is a monthly party in the downtown Canton Arts District in Canton featuring themed music, performance and visual arts events. It begins with a First Stop at the Canton Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m., followed by the event downtown from 6 to 10 p.m. The theme for April is Kids at Art. The free First Friday family movie at the Canton Palace Theatre is “James and the Giant Peach.” It starts at 7:30 p.m. April 7

The Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Head to the Canton Palace Theatre for an investigation into the world of the paranormal. The crew from Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. will lead you in your investigation. Doors open at 10 p.m., and the event begins at 10:30 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Groups are limited to 30 people. Admission is $40 per person. Participants younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. April 8

Community Egg Hunt

cityofcanalfulton-oh.gov

Bring the family to St. Helena Heritage Park at 10 a.m. for the annual Canal Fulton egg hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures after the hunt. Make sure to bring your own basket. This event is free and for children 12 and younger. April 8

Peep-A-Palooka

fieldcrestestate.com

Head to Fieldcrest Estate for a fun event. It’s an artistic spin on the incredible, inedible egg. For more information, visit the site.

April 8

Mother Daughter Tea Party

ncantonlibrary.com

Girls in first through fifth grades, along with their mothers, are invited to the North Canton Public Library’s annual tea party. It’s from noon to 1 p.m. in Meeting Rooms A and B. April 8, 9

A Chorus For A Cause presents “Watch Me Fly”

achorusforacause.org

Join this 75-voice chorus when it presents “Watch Me Fly” to benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center of Canton. Performances are at 7 p.m. April 8 at Westbrook Park UMC in Canton and at 4 p.m. April 9 at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Massillon. Tickets are $15 and are available online, from any chorus member or at the door. April 9

The Northcoast Military Collectors 2017 Spring Military Show

facebook.com/NCMCUSA

Head to MAPS Museum for the Northcoast Military Collectors 2017 Spring Military Show. The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and there will be 150 tables of militaria. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call or text Scott Denniss at 330-546-3085. April 9, 13, 14

Cleveland Monsters

theqarena.com

The Cleveland Monsters will play against the Grand Rapids Griffins and Manitoba Moose. Check the site for ticket prices and start times. April 10

Conversations

cantonsymphony.org

Bring your lunch and join the ConverZation on various topics related to the world of music. This series is free. This month’s topic is Death as Public Art: Secular Humanism and the Requiems of Berlioz, Brahms and Verdi. The CSO provides coffee and light desserts. This event is at noon at the Zimmermann Symphony Center. April 10

Green Guerrillas

ncantonlibrary.com

This book discussion group is in partnership with StarkFresh and meets off-site at The Barrel Room Wine Bar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Each month, the selected title will be available behind the library’s main desk. A light, sustainably produced dinner will be provided to attendees. Check the site for details on this month’s book choice.





April 10-13

“Lions, Tigers & Bears”

firstladies.org

The National First Ladies Library, in partnership with Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park, is hosting this program that will begin in the Education Center theater at the Exploration Gateway. Students will learn about the exotic animals the first ladies met on their travels. The students will continue on to Exploration Gateway. This is for children kindergarten through fifth grade in groups of at least 18. This event is free and starts at 10 a.m. For reservations, call 330-452-0876, ext. 307. April 10-13The National First Ladies Library, in partnership with Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake Park, is hosting this program that will begin in the Education Center theater at the Exploration Gateway. Students will learn about the exotic animals the first ladies met on their travels. The students will continue on to Exploration Gateway. This is for children kindergarten through fifth grade in groups of at least 18. This event is free and starts at 10 a.m. For reservations, call 330-452-0876, ext. 307. April 10-May 28

Art in Bloom

beechcreekgardens.com

This spring flower and art exhibit features various movements of the arts nestled in with thousands of beautiful eye-popping flowers and plants resulting in a “horticultural art gallery” of color and fragrance. See

the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Beech Creek Gardens in Alliance. Admission is $5. Children younger than 2 and members get in free. April 11

CMA Uncorked

cantonart.org

Enjoy wine, music and friends while creating a personal masterpiece of Chinese cherry blossoms. An artist will be there to instruct you through recreating this featured painting. The $35 cost includes materials, wine and refreshments. You must be 21 or older to register. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Museum of Art. April 11

Meet Author Garth Stein

starklibrary.org

Popular author Garth Stein will discuss his New York Times best-selling book “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” the writing process and much more. There will be a Q&A followed by a book signing. Books will be available to purchase. This event is part of the Dr. Audrey Lavin Speaking of Books Author Series presented by the Stark County District Library and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. This event is free, but reservations are available through the library’s website. April 14

“Hop”

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Take the kids to the Canton Palace Theatre to see “Hop,” starting at 1 p.m. Doors

open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $1 and are available at the door. April 15

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

maizevalley.com

There will be two breakfast seatings, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. The cost is $12 for adults and children ages 9 and older, $10 for children ages 2 to 8 and free for children younger than 2. Every child gets a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny. The buffet-style breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee. If the weather permits, there also will be an outdoor Easter egg hunt. You will have a reserved table with your paid reservation. April 16

Easter Grand Buffet

fieldcrestestate.com

Enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner choices plus muffins, bagels, pies, cakes, cookies, mousse and a full-service bar at the Easter Grand Buffet at Fieldcrest Estate. Make reservations for 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. by visiting the site or calling 330-966-2222. The cost is $19.95 for adults, $9 for children 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 4. April 18

Flights & Bites at The Crush House

gervasivineyard.com

Enjoy three wines paired with three appetizer bites at The Crush House at Gervasi Vineyard. A wine expert will lead guests through each wine and food pairing. Sessions are at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m. The cost is $16 per person for each session. April 20

Local, Live concert

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Local, Live will feature many local musicians and an audience-chosen all-star band. The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Canton Palace Theatre. Tickets are $10, or $25 for VIP tickets. This concert is part of a series of events to commemorate the Palace’s 90th anniversary. April 20

Vintner’s Dinner

maizevalley.com

Vintner’s Dinners pair handcrafted Maize Valley wines with a five-course homegrown meal. The Vintner’s Dinner Passport Series takes you on a culinary tour of the world. Each month focuses on a different region of the world. The theme for April is Thailand. The dinner is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $40 per guest including tax and gratuity. Make sure to reserve your space online. April 21

Comfy on the Cuyahoga

cvsr.com

It’s time to shake off the winter blues and spend a night out on the rails. Enjoy a relaxing evening onboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad in a lounge car. This is for passengers 21 and older. A cash bar with beer, wine, pop and water will be available throughout the duration of your train ride. Your $30 ticket includes light appetizers. The train departs at 7 p.m. out of Rockside Station. April 21

Special Film Presentation: “Purple Rain”

cantonpalacetheatre.org

Celebrate the life and talent of the one-and-only Prince with the Canton Palace Theatre’s annual showing of “Purple Rain” on Canton’s largest movie screen. Show up before the film for Prince hits on the Kilgen Theatre Organ at 7:15 p.m. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.

