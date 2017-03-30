Two of the 10 abstract pieces selected for the Blind Spot exhibit at MassMu. Left: Gourd Head, mixed media on canvas, by Sherri Hornbrook, 2000. Center: Earth Four, oil on canvas, by David Appleman, 1968, and its respective aluminum tactile model by local artist David McDowell (right).

How do you explain what abstract art looks like … to a blind person?

That’s the concept behind the latest exhibit at the Massillon Museum: Blind Spot: A Matter of Perception (through May 23). Ten abstract paintings from the museum’s collection have been made accessible to those with blindness or low vision for the first time, thanks to an inventive, multisensory experience.

Paired with each painting is a set of immersive, tools, including large-type and braille artwork labels produced by Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired; a tactile model of the artwork created by artist David McDowell; an iPad app with headphones to explore the painting through multiple senses, designed by Classic Interactions LLC; tactile ceramic art created by students and staff at Clovernook in response to the tactile models and apps; and a tactile gallery map. Sighted patrons can experience the art from a different vantage point by borrowing macular degeneration goggles from the front desk for use within the galleries.

