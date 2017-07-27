Sue Grabowski is the president of Grabowski & Co. and chief marketing officer at Squawqr Mobile Media. She lives in Uniontown with her husband, Leonard, and their three children: Abbi, Mitch and Zane.

Q. What is the last book that made you cry?

A. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion (240 pages, 2005).

Q. What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

A. Most of them! LOL! I admit it: I never read “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (280 pages, 1868).

Q. What book got you interested in your career?

A. Aristotle’s “Rhetoric” (184 pages, various years published) as taught to me by Dr. Kim Phipps at Malone University. The art of persuasion from the master himself.

Q. What is the last book you read?

A. “Traction” by Gino Wickman (246 pages, 2007). As business books go, it is a game changer. Clear paths. No fluff.

Q. What book have you read more than once because you love it so much?

A. “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen (386 pages, 1813). The characters are deep; the dialogue, rich.

Q. What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

A. Business or philosophy.

Q. What is your go-to book recommendation?

A. Right now? “The Art of War” by Sun Tzu (197 pages, 5th century BC). Weird, you say? Not really, especially at a time in my career where I’m introducing new concepts to the market and navigating a fluctuating industry like marketing/advertising. It provides wisdom on how to effectively lead and conquer, so I recommend it to anyone who wants to join me in world domination.

Q. If you could only save one book for all of humanity during a zombie apocalypse, what would it be?

A. The Bible. No question.

Q. What is the first book you remember reading?

A. I can’t remember which one, but it was no doubt a Judy Blume book. I read them all.

Q. Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

A. OK, I’ll admit it. When on vacation, especially at the beach, I grab the corniest romance novels off the shelves in the beach house. Why? They’re quick reads, completely ridiculous, and like the sand in my flip flips, can be left behind at the end of the week.