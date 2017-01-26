MMargy Vogt, who leads Massillon history walking tours, has published three local history books, most recently “Massillon: Reflections of a Community,” which includes 700 historic photographs.

She is the Massillon Museum’s public relations coordinator and a trustee of the Massillon Public Library.

Q. What book shocked you the most?

A. “Jaws” by Peter Benchley (278 pages, 1974). I remember exactly where I was 25 years ago when I turned the page and realized the shark had taken the swimmer’s leg. The action happened so early in the book and so descriptively, I wasn’t prepared for the horror.

Q. What is a classic you tell people you’ve read but really haven’t?

A. I try to read the Massillon Museum’s NEA Big Read book every year, but I just couldn’t get through “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury, so I faked it that year to appear to be a team player. I’ll do much better this year, when the Big Read book is “True Grit” by Charles Portis.

Q. What is next up on your reading list?

A. “I Married Wyatt Earp” by Glenn G. Boyer (227 pages, 1976). My grandparents lived near Tombstone not long after Earp’s time there, so I heard family tales about the Wild West when I was a child.

I collect books about Wyatt Earp, and I’m anxious to read my newest one, the recollections of Josephine Marcus Earp.

Q. What is the last book you read?

A. “Max Perkins: Editor of Genius” by A. Scott Berg (512 pages, 1978). I enjoy biographies, and this one included bonus glimpses of Hemingway, Fitzgerald and Caldwell (among others) through their relationships with their editor.

Q. What is your guilty pleasure book?

A. Spenser, Jesse Stone and western novels by Robert B. Parker. They’re easy reads with a spicy mix of action, humor, romance and picturesque characters.

I’m glad each series continues, even after Parker’s death, written by authors who knew him and emulate his style.

Q. Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

A. When I have time to luxuriate in leisure reading, I like stories about courageous World War II-era women in aviation, the French Resistance, espionage and other nontraditional 1940s women’s work. “Shining Through” by Susan Isaacs (464 pages, 1988) is one of my favorites.

Q. What is your go-to book recommendation?

A. “Crooked River Burning” by Mark Winegardner. Readers from anywhere can enjoy the novel’s plot, but for Northeast Ohio Boomers, it’s a snapshot of childhood with secondary characters like Alan Freed, Dorothy Fuldheim and Sam Sheppard wandering in and out of Municipal Stadium, Euclid Beach Park and the Terminal Tower, reminding us we grew up in the viewing area of Cleveland, “The Best Location in the Nation.”

Q. What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

A. I never leave Massillon Public Library without a few cookbooks from its continually updated collection. I go straight to the cooking section in a bookstore as well, but I just browse—my cookbook shelves at home are already overflowing.