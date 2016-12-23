Gary Sirak, president of Sirak Financial Services, has been a financial adviser for the last 35 years.

He has written two books: “If Your Money Talked,” 2012, and his latest “The American Dream Revisited,” 2016, a collection of compelling stories from people who overcame a variety of adversities to achieve their American Dream.

Q. What do you tell people you’re reading? But what are you actually reading?

A. I tell people that I am reading a novel written by Vince Flynn, which is true, I am. However, I am also reading “Switch on your Brain” by Dr. Caroline Leaf (240 pages, 2007) that I am really enjoying.

Q. Who is your favorite author and why?

A. J.K. Rowling is amazing. Those books just swept me away. What a great storyteller.

Q. Do you have a go-to book for vacations?

A. “Jack Reacher” series by Lee Child. I just find he’s a great and fun read. It’s a great story that starts on the first page. I found it amazing that he was able to grab me on page 1 and make me want to just keep turning the page.

Q. What is your guilty pleasure book?

A. “Spenser for Hire” series by Robert Parker is a great read. It’s like spending the weekend with a friend. That’s how I feel about Parker’s writing.

Q. What is a book you wish you had written?

A. “Catch 22” by Joseph Heller (453 pages, 1961) or any of the Harry Potter books.

Funny story, I was thrown out of the Miami University library for laughing out loud while reading “Catch 22” … twice.

Q. What is next up on your reading list?

A. “Pre-Suasion” by Dr. Robert Cialdini (434 pages, 2016). I heard him do a radio interview and was extremely impressed. I immediately went out and bought the book at Books-A-Million.

Q. What section of the library or bookstore do you visit first?

A. Mystery. Hands down, every time. I go to fiction.

Q. What is the last book you read?

A. The last book I read was “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” by J.K. Rowling (320 pages, 2016). I am a huge fan of J.K. Rowling, and this was no exception.

Q. What book got you interested in your career?

A. When I picked up “Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill (320 pages, 1937), I found it enlightening, entertaining and insightful. The fact that it was written a long time ago and the stories within it are still interesting today is one of the things that makes it my go-to book.

It always gets me back in the right frame of mind.