Art After Dark

The Canton Museum of Art and the Massillon Museum collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind costume party, Art After Dark, held at Massillon Museum. The event included stargazing with Suzie Dills of the Hoover Price Planetarium in Canton, magician Ed Ellis, DJ Dave Ignizio of Square Records, Altimus Pond photography studio, a dance party, readings, a Zombie performance of “Thriller,” a costume contest and more. Proceeds benefited programming at both the Massillon Museum and Canton Museum of Art.