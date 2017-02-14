Angels on the Runway

The Women’s Board of Aultman Hospital hosted its sixth annual fashion show, Angels on the Runway, Fashion for a Cause in November at the Historical Onesto Hotel, led by co-chairs Heather Fisher and Christine Schulman. More than 250 guests were in attendance. The evening of fashion and fun started with champagne, specialty hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Guests shopped the vendors and enjoyed the fashion show. The event raised $43,000 in net revenue to benefit the Women’s Board pledge to the Aultman Cancer Center.