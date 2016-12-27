I didn’t follow all the etiquette rules when planning my wedding, but I stuck to a few of my own: I wanted to make sure the event looked and felt personalized. And it was important to me that our big day didn’t single out my single friends.

I’ve been to more weddings as a single person than as a pair, so as I planned to say “goodbye” to single life and “hello” to married bliss, I asked myself: “What would single Becky want to see at this wedding?”

I remember what it feels like to be single, because it wasn’t that long ago. It’s sometimes awesome, sometimes awkward, sometimes happy, and sometimes it hurts.

With that in mind, here are three things that got axed.

1. No singles table

Creating a table or two full of singles is the equivalent of making them sit at the kids’ table. I’m all for my unattached friends meeting other fun people at my wedding, but I have faith that they’ll meet them on their own.

Whether they’re single, taken or married, I grouped my guests by how well they might vibe together and who has some sort of connection to one another.

Let’s use my cousin as an example: She’s an out-of-town guest, she’s single, and she is coming to the wedding with her mom. I have her sitting with my D.C. friends—single and not—because I know they’re warm, friendly and about the same age. Relationship status never factored into that decision.

2. No matchmaking

I love playing matchmaker and consider myself mildly successful at it. I think of it as a professional hazard, because I enjoy asking questions and finding out about people’s personal lives. My fiancé would tell you I like to meddle.

This doesn’t always go well. Recently, I tried to introduce a co-worker to one of my guy friends at a birthday party at a bar. The match bombed: The girl brought a date, and the guy drank too much. (Let the slurring of words and inappropriate jokes commence.)

Of course I want all my friends to have the time of their lives at my wedding, and sometimes, that means no-strings-attached hookups. But I’m not going to pimp out my friends, assuming their only requirements are that someone is: a) single, b) breathing and c) at my wedding.

As the bride, I think it’s my job to provide good food, drinks and music to set the scene. I want to facilitate intros for any friends, but I won’t play matchmaker unless the match makes sense. Nothing is worse than engaging in awkward small talk simply because the bride and groom don’t want a single friend to feel left out of coupledom.

The wedding atmosphere—the everlasting love, the fancy clothes, the booze—can be an aphrodisiac. But you don’t want the bride and groom’s matchmaking fail to be the lasting memory from your wedding.

3. No bouquet toss

The bouquet toss is awkward for singles and couples alike: Singles feel called out, and couples feel weird watching their single friends dread that dance-floor moment.

We all have those married friends who can’t get enough of this tradition. Some might even physically push you to fight for those flowers. I’ve been there. I went to weddings where my married friends kept urging me toward the front of the line, in hopes of clawing my way to wedded bliss. I never once got up there, partly because catching the bouquet means nothing to me and partly because I felt embarrassed to be one of a handful of single women there.

I never caught the bouquet. And guess what?! I still got engaged.

—Rebecca Schatz | The Washington Post