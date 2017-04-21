MAKING TIME TO ENJOY SUMMER

At the time I was writing this, I was planning my vacation to South Carolina. I usually prefer to have every minute of a trip planned out so that no time is wasted. I requested travel guides months in advance and started thinking about what I would want to do. It was all-consuming.

Then it hit me. Maybe I should use my vacation to relax. Isn’t that what a vacation should be? So I put down the books, decided to drive instead of fly and chose not to make a single plan. I would take the vacation as it happened. If I wanted to spend a night in Tennessee, I would do just that. If I wanted to spend a whole day reading at the beach, that’s what I’d do.

I always will have plans and schedules to come back to when vacation is over. But at least I’ll have plenty of fun things to look forward to when I get back home. This summer is shaping up to be a busy one for me.

Between weddings, showers, parties and home renovation projects, many of my weekends are booked. But I plan to find some time to get away from the chaos and enjoy what this county has to offer. There are plenty of events and festivals happening this summer.

But what I think I’m looking forward to most are the markets. Last year was the first year for both the Downtown Canton Flea and the 720 Market. I enjoyed both of them. I love shopping, and I love buying handmade items, so these markets are a win-win in my book. There’s something about them that makes me feel as if I’m part of a community, and I can’t wait to see what new vendors will be at both of them this year.

Along with those markets, I’m excited for festival season. I just can’t say no to an elephant ear.

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor