At the beginning of every year, I make resolutions. My usuals are to be healthier, including eating more nutritious foods and cutting out sugar, as well as working out more. I also resolve to get out of my comfort zone more often and say yes to more opportunities, whether that means going out with friends (when the couch seems much more inviting) or going to community events (that sound intriguing yet I usually talk myself out of).

But this year, I’m adding more to my list of resolutions. I want to be a better person. I know it sounds cliché and very broad. I don’t just want to be a nicer person, I want to be a better version of myself. That means taking care of my health, my mind, my body. It means turning off the TV a little earlier so I can get to bed at a decent time. It means going outside and enjoying time away from screens. It means spending time doing things I love. It means drinking more water. It means judging less and complimenting more. It means being nicer to myself. It means putting in more effort at work, in relationships, at home and at pretty much everything else that could stand to use some more effort.

Wouldn’t everyone’s life be a little better if everyone put just a little more effort into things? Think about your experiences at the grocery store, at the drive-through, at the dentist, etc. What if you were a little friendlier, a little more understanding? Maybe your positive vibes would catch on and spread to others.

I think that successful people become successful because they put in the extra effort. Think of the successful people you know. Are they hard workers? Are they focused on their goals? Do they go the extra mile to get the job done correctly?

I haven’t met a successful person who is a slacker. All of the successful people I know have put in a lot of time and effort to get where they are today.

Two of our People of the Year, Dennis Saunier and The Bluecoats, are prime examples of that. Read all about them and the touching story Zach Herrera.

And remember that it all starts with you and your attitude. Choose to be the positive change in the world. Choose to put in the extra effort.

Until next month,

Kelsey Reinhart, editor